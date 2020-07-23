200723-N-PG340-1100 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) Builder 1st Class Sean Karpinski, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, reunites with his family at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman John R. Gamble/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 23:35 Photo ID: 6284383 VIRIN: 200723-N-PG340-1100 Resolution: 2248x3024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.