    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming [Image 8 of 12]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200723-N-PG340-1016 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) Cmdr. Ryan Carey, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s commanding officer, reunites with his wife at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

