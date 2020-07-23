Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming

200723-N-PG340-1103 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) The families of U.S Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 wait for their service members’ to arrive at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman John R. Gamble/Released)

