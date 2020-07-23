2nd BW welcomes new commander

Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, right, incoming 2nd Bomb Wing commander, receives the guidon from Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 23, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

