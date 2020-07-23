Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, incoming 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 23, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6284210
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-LC363-1093
|Resolution:
|4101x2307
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd BW welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
