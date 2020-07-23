Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd BW welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 7]

    2nd BW welcomes new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael A. Miller, right, outgoing 2nd Bomb Wing commander, relinquishes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, left, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 23, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
