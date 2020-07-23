2nd BW welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, left, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Col. Michael A. Miller, right, outgoing 2nd Bomb Wing commander, congratulate Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, middle, incoming 2nd BW commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 23, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

