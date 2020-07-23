2nd BW welcomes new commander

Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, incoming 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 23, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

