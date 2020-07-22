Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, at center, and Mrs. Crystal Schreiner, wife of 509th Bomb Wing Commander, Jeffrey Schreiner, speak with Tony Axton, 509th Bomb Wing Sexual Assault Response (SAPR) coordinator, about the sexual assault prevention program at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper learned about the resources available to ensure the safety and care for Airmen at the installation. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:21 Photo ID: 6282827 VIRIN: 200722-F-GE908-1006 Resolution: 7440x5262 Size: 2.53 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.