    Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 6 of 8]

    Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Whiteman Air Force Base

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, at center, and Mrs. Crystal Schreiner, wife of 509th Bomb Wing Commander, Jeffrey Schreiner, speak with Tony Axton, 509th Bomb Wing Sexual Assault Response (SAPR) coordinator, about the sexual assault prevention program at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper learned about the resources available to ensure the safety and care for Airmen at the installation. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:21
    Photo ID: 6282827
    VIRIN: 200722-F-GE908-1006
    Resolution: 7440x5262
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS

    SARC
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    SecDef Visit

