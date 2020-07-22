Mrs. Leah Esper meets with Whiteman Air Force Base spouses

Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark. T. Esper, fifth from right, stands for a photo with military spouses at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper spoke with Whiteman AFB spouses about the challenges of the military lifestyle and their experience of the community at Whiteman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6282826
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-GE908-1005
|Resolution:
|7440x3465
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
