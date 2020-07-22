Mrs. Leah Esper visits the SilverPlate Center at Whiteman Air Force Base

Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, right, and Mrs. Crystal Schreiner, wife of 509th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, listen to a briefing at the SilverPlate Center at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. The SilverPlat center offers Airmen and families various resources in one convenient location, including the Airmen & Family Readiness Center and newcomers centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
