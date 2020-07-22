Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, right, and Mrs. Crystal Schreiner, wife of 509th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, listen to a briefing at the SilverPlate Center at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. The SilverPlat center offers Airmen and families various resources in one convenient location, including the Airmen & Family Readiness Center and newcomers centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:13 Photo ID: 6282825 VIRIN: 200722-F-GE908-1004 Resolution: 5917x4568 Size: 2.96 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. Leah Esper visits the SilverPlate Center at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.