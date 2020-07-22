Mrs. Leah Esper visits Whiteman Air Force Base installation housing office

Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper, listens to Airmen and civilian employees explain the installation housing options at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper traveled to the base with her husband to get a firsthand understanding of the programs that maintain the quality of life for Airmen at Whiteman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

