Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, left, speaks with Julie Jolly, Susie Skelton Child Development Center child care specialist, about the role of the CDC at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper learned about the resources available to military families at Whiteman AFB and CDC operations during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:23 Photo ID: 6282828 VIRIN: 200722-F-GE908-1007 Resolution: 5660x4447 Size: 1.77 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Child Development Center at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.