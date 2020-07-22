Mrs. Leah Esper visits 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emir Sahinovic, 509th Medical Group chief of pharmacy, explains to Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, how his team innovated the prescription pick-up process at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper traveled with her husband to learn firsthand about the ways the Whiteman AFB clinic has ensured the health and safety of their beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

