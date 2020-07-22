Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mrs. Leah Esper visits 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 3 of 8]

    Mrs. Leah Esper visits 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emir Sahinovic, 509th Medical Group chief of pharmacy, explains to Mrs. Leah Esper, wife of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, how his team innovated the prescription pick-up process at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper traveled with her husband to learn firsthand about the ways the Whiteman AFB clinic has ensured the health and safety of their beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:10
    Photo ID: 6282824
    VIRIN: 200722-F-GE908-1003
    Resolution: 6520x4447
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Leah Esper visits 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense visits Whiteman AFB
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits Whiteman Air Force Base installation housing office
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits the SilverPlate Center at Whiteman Air Force Base
    Mrs. Leah Esper meets with Whiteman Air Force Base spouses
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Whiteman Air Force Base
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits the Child Development Center at Whiteman Air Force Base
    Mrs. Leah Esper visits Whiteman Air Force Base Child Development Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    SecDef visit
    509th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT