USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) - Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jose Longoria, middle, from Brownsville, Texas, and Fireman Lucas Bogdanski, left, from Boston, prepare to simulate a patient recovery during a crash and salvage training exercise on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)

