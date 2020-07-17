Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) - Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jose Longoria, left, from Brownsville, Texas, and Fireman Lucas Bogdanski, from Boston, conduct a recovery during a crash and salvage training exercise on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 08:32
    Photo ID: 6279426
    VIRIN: 200717-N-HS117-2133
    Resolution: 4795x3425
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Prepares Food
    USS Comstock Sailor Participates in Crash &amp; Salvage Training Exercise
    USS Comstock Sailor Participates in Crash &amp; Salvage Training Exercise
    U.S. Marine Prepares DJ Sound Equipment
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    operations
    damage control"
    crash and salvage
    Sailors
    maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    "USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT