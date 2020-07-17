200717-N-PH222-1136



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) – Fireman Lucas Bogdanski, from Boston, dons a firefighting helmet during a crash and salvage training exercise on the flight deck aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

