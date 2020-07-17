Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Prepares DJ Sound Equipment [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Marine Prepares DJ Sound Equipment

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    200717-N-PH222-2025

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Dannals, from San Diego, assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up DJ equipment prior to a music introduction seminar aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 08:32
    Photo ID: 6279423
    VIRIN: 200717-N-PH222-2025
    Resolution: 4410x3150
    Size: 936.92 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Prepares DJ Sound Equipment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

