PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Dannals, from San Diego, assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up DJ equipment prior to a music introduction seminar aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.19.2020 08:32 Photo ID: 6279423 VIRIN: 200717-N-PH222-2025 Resolution: 4410x3150 Size: 936.92 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Prepares DJ Sound Equipment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.