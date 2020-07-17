Sailor Prepares Food

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.17.2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN – Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Markayla Green, from Tampa, Fla., prepares pizza in the galley aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Molly M. Crawford/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
