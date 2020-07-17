200717-N-PH222-1148



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2020) – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jose Longoria, from Brownsville, Texas, dons a firefighting mask during a crash and salvage training exercise on the flight deck aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.19.2020 08:33 Photo ID: 6279422 VIRIN: 200717-N-PH222-1148 Resolution: 3886x2776 Size: 749.65 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Comstock Sailor Participates in Crash & Salvage Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.