U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, left, 60th AMW command chief and Airman Ezra Ashton, 60th Security Forces installation entry controller, use a controller to fly a drone during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The mobile and fully autonomous drone-based monitoring system enhances 60th SFS incident management and physical security of the base. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6275682 VIRIN: 200710-F-RU983-1264 Resolution: 3600x2501 Size: 5.39 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.