Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Hicks, left, 60th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, briefs Col. Jeffrey Nelson, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th AMW command chief on the Easy Aerial drone system during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The mobile and fully autonomous drone-based monitoring system enhances 60th SFS incident management and physical security of the base. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

