    Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 7 of 10]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Hicks, left, 60th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, briefs Col. Jeffrey Nelson, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th AMW command chief on the Easy Aerial drone system during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The mobile and fully autonomous drone-based monitoring system enhances 60th SFS incident management and physical security of the base. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6275679
    VIRIN: 200710-F-RU983-1120
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Heide Couch
    F-RU983
    USAF Photo
    60 AMW PA

