Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS

Brandon Feldman, 60th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, demonstrates virtual reality technology during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th SFS uses this system to train and evaluate Airmen on use-of-force law enforcement technique. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

