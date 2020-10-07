Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 6 of 10]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, participates in a virtual reality technology demonstration during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th SFS uses this system to train and evaluate Airmen on use-of-force law enforcement technique. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6275678
    VIRIN: 200710-F-RU983-1096
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

