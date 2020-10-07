U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Hicks, 60th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, secures an Easy Aerial drone inside of the ground charging station July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The mobile and fully autonomous drone-based monitoring system enhances 60th SFS incident management and physical security of the base.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 11:25
|Photo ID:
|6275680
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-RU983-1217
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT