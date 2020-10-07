Leadership Rounds: 60th SFS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, participates in a virtual reality technology demonstration during Leadership Rounds July 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th SFS uses this system to train and evaluate Airmen on use-of-force law enforcement technique. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 11:25
|Photo ID:
|6275676
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-RU983-1078
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
