VICENZA - Soldiers from the 386th Movement Control Transportation Detachment and U.S. Army Africa participate in the Total Army Sponsorship Program training session on Caserma Ederle July 8. TASP provides an opportunity to help Soldiers become better sponsors to military personnel and their families coming to Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6272958
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-LU220-552
|Resolution:
|3511x2191
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Total Army sponsorship helps ease transition for Soldiers and families [Image 3 of 3], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Army sponsorship helps ease transition for Soldiers and families
