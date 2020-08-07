Total Army sponsorship helps ease transition for Soldiers and families

VICENZA - Giulio Rigodanzo, U.S. Army Garrison Italy installation sponsorship liaison hands out material about the Total Army Sponsorship Program training during the class offered on Caserma Ederle July 8. TASP is designed to help prepare Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members learn more about sponsorship resources from their garrison agencies.

