416th TEC Sponsorship Program

VICENZA - Soldiers from the 386th Movement Control Transportation Detachment and U.S. Army Africa participate in the Total Army Sponsorship Program training session on Caserma Ederle July 8. TASP provides an opportunity to help Soldiers become better sponsors to military personnel and their families coming to Italy.

The Army sponsorship program is designed to help Soldiers and civilians newly assigned or leaving the unit.



Sponsorship provides a resource to assist commanders with their basic responsibility to assist military, DA Civilians, and their Families to successfully relocate in and out of their commands. It is an essential part of helping newcomers adjust to their work environment and the surrounding community.



Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, G-9, is the sponsor assigned to Pvt. Strahinja Calasan participated in his first battle assembly weekend in January.



“I’m helping the Soldier go through all of the different sections to make sure he is processed correctly. I just want to make sure we take care of the Soldier so he’s ready to go for any kind of training or for mission purposes,” explained Jones. “Sponsorship is very important for a new Soldier coming to a unit. It’s mission crucial if a Soldier isn’t paid correctly.”



The sponsorship program ensures that Soldiers who are making a permanent change of station (PCS) understand the resources at their next duty station. It also makes the overall in-processing experience a little more efficient, according to Staff Sgt. Scott Blunk, G-1 Human Resources Noncommissioned Officer.



Sponsorship is more than transmitting needed information; a properly managed program can resolve potential problems which otherwise may cause hardships for new arrivals. A well-administered program assists leaders to ensure newly assigned personnel understands the 416th TEC’s commitment to their wellbeing, according to leadership.