Giulio Rigodanzo, U.S. Army Garrison Italy installation sponsorship liaison conducts one of the Total Army Sponsorship Program training sessions on Caserma Ederle July 8. TASP is designed to help prepare Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members learn more about sponsorship resources from their garrison agencies.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6272957
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-LU220-441
|Resolution:
|1672x2264
|Size:
|558.46 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Total Army sponsorship helps ease transition for Soldiers and families [Image 3 of 3], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Army sponsorship helps ease transition for Soldiers and families
LEAVE A COMMENT