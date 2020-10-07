Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett [Image 6 of 6]

    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, holds the ceremonial guidon during the wing change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 10, 2020. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of responsibilities from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 08:35
    Photo ID: 6272196
    VIRIN: 200710-F-XK019-4035
    Resolution: 6496x4640
    Size: 18.69 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett
    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett
    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett
    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett
    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett
    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

    TAGS

    Airmen
    C-17
    deployed
    Air Base
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Legion of Merit
    change of command
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Triplett
    ASAB
    decisive combat power
    unparalleled theatre support
    COVID-19 guidelines
    virtual change of command ceremony
    U.S. Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center
    Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT