386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

Col. Henry Triplett, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing incoming commander, accepts the wing guidon via a video call from Brig. Gen. Ryan Samuelson, U.S. Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center director, during a virtual change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 10, 2020. The 386th AEW held a small scale and virtual change of command ceremony as Col. Henry Triplett assumed command of the wing from Col. Rod Simpson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)
