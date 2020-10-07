386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

Brigadier General Ryan Samuelson, U.S. Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center director, collects the wing guidon from Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing outgoing commander, during the wing change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 10, 2020. The 386th AEW held a small scale and virtual change of command ceremony as Col. Henry Triplett assumed command of the wing from Col. Rod Simpson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

