386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

Adhering to current COVID-19 guidelines, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a small scale, virtual change of command ceremony as Col. Henry Triplett assumed command of the wing from Col. Rod Simpson, July 10, 2020.



Brig. Gen. Ryan Samuelson, Director of U.S. Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center, presided over the ceremony and spoke of the leadership and the wing’s accomplishments during Simpson’s term.



“Since 1942, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing has delivered decisive airpower and impeccable combat support in service to the United States and its allies,” said Samuelson. “It was truly an honor that I was asked to officiate today’s ceremony.”



Samuelson presented Simpson with the Legion of Merit medal for his leadership and accomplishments over the past year.



During the passing of the ceremonial guidon, Simpson relinquished command and Triplett assumed command, accepting the roles and responsibilities of commander.



“[Triplett] understands what it takes to achieve far-reaching effects in a complicated air, space, and cyber-space environment,” said Samuelson. “As a career C-17 and C-141 pilot, Triplett also understands what it takes to execute air mobility day or night in safe and dangerous conditions.”



Triplett has commanded at the squadron and group level as well as various staff assignments for major commands, combatant commands and at the headquarters level. Prior to this appointment, Triplett was the commander of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Group, Naval Station Rota, Spain.



“I’m honored to be here standing in front of a group of dedicated professionals, who in a relatively short history, have firmly established this team as the driving force behind AFCENT’s ability to deliver combat power and enable global reach,” said Triplett.



As the new commander, Triplett is charged with ensuring the mission continues unhindered. The 386th AEW is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support.

