Capt. Brittany Curry, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs officer and ceremony narrator, looks on as remarks are given by Col. Henry Triplett, 386th AEW incoming commander, during the wing change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 10, 2020. The 386th AEW held a small scale and virtual change of command ceremony as Col. Henry Triplett assumed command of the wing from Col. Rod Simpson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 08:36 Photo ID: 6272193 VIRIN: 200710-F-XK019-2123 Resolution: 6716x4797 Size: 22.27 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.