386th AEW welcomes new commander, Col. Henry Triplett

The honorable Alina Romanowski, the Ambassador of the United States of America to the state of Kuwait, places her hand over heart during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem during the wing change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 10, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a small scale and virtual change of command ceremony as Col. Henry Triplett assumed command of the wing from Col. Rod Simpson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

