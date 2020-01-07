VICENZA – Customers have their meal on the first day of the Italian Mensa reopening on Caserma Ederle July 1, 2020.
The facility is open again to serve meals after being closed a few months for COVID-19 restriction measures. Seating at the Mensa has been significantly reduced with the option of taking away the meal.
Wearing a mask and a mandatory distance of two meters have to be maintained while standing in the line, and sitting at the table.
