Italian Mensa reopening

VICENZA – Mensa employee sanitizes a table after each use at the reopening of the Caserma Ederle Italian Mensa July 1, 2020.
Seating at the Mensa has been significantly reduced with the option of taking away the meal.
Wearing a mask and a mandatory distance of two meters have to be maintained while standing in the line, and sitting at the table.
