Italian Mensa reopening

VICENZA - The Italian Mensa on Caserma Ederle reopened July 1, 2020, to serve meals after being closed a few months for COVID-19 restriction measures. Seating at the Mensa has been significantly reduced with the option of taking away the meal. Wearing a mask and a mandatory distance of two meters have to be maintained while standing in the line, and sitting at the table.

