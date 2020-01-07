VICENZA - Italian personnel get ready to serve meals on the first day at the reopening of the Italian Mensa on Caserma Ederle July 1, 2020.
The facility has reopened after a few months for COVID-19 restriction measures. Seating at the Mensa has been significantly reduced with the option of taking away the meal.
Wearing a mask and a mandatory distance of two meters have to be maintained while standing in the line, and sitting at the table.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6271888
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-LU220-800
|Resolution:
|2265x1500
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Italian Mensa reopening [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
