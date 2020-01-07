Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Italian Mensa reopening [Image 5 of 5]

    Italian Mensa reopening

    ITALY

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA - Italian personnel get ready to serve meals on the first day at the reopening of the Italian Mensa on Caserma Ederle July 1, 2020.
    The facility has reopened after a few months for COVID-19 restriction measures. Seating at the Mensa has been significantly reduced with the option of taking away the meal.
    Wearing a mask and a mandatory distance of two meters have to be maintained while standing in the line, and sitting at the table.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 09:09
    Photo ID: 6271888
    VIRIN: 200701-A-LU220-800
    Resolution: 2265x1500
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Mensa reopening [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Mensa reopening
    Italian Mensa reopening
    Italian Mensa reopening
    Italian Mensa reopening
    Italian Mensa reopening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Caserma Ederle
    Vicenza Military Community
    VMC
    USAG Italy
    United States Army Garrison Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT