Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, U.S. Army Pacific command general, passes USAPAC’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, incoming USARPAC command sergeant major, at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The passing of colors signifies the transfer of responsibility to Brzak. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

