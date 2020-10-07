Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, gives his farewell speech at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Jones was selected to replace Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose as U.S. Southern Command’s senior enlisted leader located in Doral, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

