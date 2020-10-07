Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, gives his farewell speech at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Jones was selected to replace Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose as U.S. Southern Command’s senior enlisted leader located in Doral, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 22:53
|Photo ID:
|6271740
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-NV268-053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARPAC’s change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC holds change of responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT