USARPAC holds change of responsibility

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (July 10, 2020) – U.S. Army Pacific welcomed a new senior enlisted leader at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak took responsibility as USARPAC’s Command Sergeant Major from Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, who held the position since Nov. 2017.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Jones service in the pacific has been marked by excellence that has had a remarkable influence on the United States Army contribution to our joint team,” said Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, USARPAC’s commanding general.



LaCamera, presided over the ceremonial passing of the colors and spoke during the ceremony. During his remarks, LaCamera praised Jones for his dedication while serving as USARPAC’s Command Sergeant Major.



LaCamera explained that Jones leveraged his training experience and strategic vision by emphasizing the importance of promoting interoperability, mission-focused training, and incorporation of quality teams into bilateral and joint exercises. He co-hosted the inaugural Indo-Pacific armies management seminar for senior enlisted leaders throughout Indo-Pacific. He also built partner capacity within the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility with over nine state partners and eleven nations by co-hosting over 250 subject matter expert exchanges and increased the survivability of the fighting forces by introducing a realistic counter improvised explosive device training plan relevant to the Pacific environment in a multi-domain fight.



Jones addressed the audience, virtually and physically, and thanked the Leaders, Soldiers, and the Indo-Pacific partners and allies for their support during his tenure at USARPAC.



“We will continue to work towards keeping the Indo-Pacific Free and Open,” Jones said speaking to the regional partners and allies. “Just know that I have learned much more from you all during the past 2 and a half years and I want to personally thank you all for your leadership, mentorship, but most importantly, your lifelong friendship.”



After thanking everyone in his community, he left one last request to pass on to the men at women at USARPAC.



“I challenge you to continue to add your contributions and to get involved and stand proud and support the ranks of this great organization,” Jones said. “There’s only four simple things I ask for your continuous support to this great organization: be physically fit, be reliable, be creditable and be disciplined. Never pass up the opportunity to lead from the front.”



Jones and his family will report to his next assignment to replace Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose as U.S. Southern Command’s senior enlisted leader located in Doral, Florida.



“Gen. LaCamera has selected the right Leader for the job and once again, I hope that I have provided you with all the information you need to take this amazing organization to the next level,” said Jones.



Jones added that this wasn’t the first time Brzak replaced him. In 2015, Brzak had replaced him at the 25th Infantry Division.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Brzak has a phenomenal reputation and his experience makes him qualified to assume this new responsibility,” LaCamera said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Brzak, I look forward to working closely with you as we enhance our competitive edge in the pacific and continue to build trust in our joint partners and allies across the area of responsibility.”



Brzak, former Sergeant Major for G3/5/7 Operations, Plans and Training for the Headquarters of the Department of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., closed off the ceremony by welcoming his new position.



“I am both humbled and honored to be selected for this opportunity,” Brzak said. “I can tell you that from coming from my last job at the Headquarters Department of the Army, and paying attention to what this organization has been doing. It is impressive. USARPAC’s reach and relevance throughout the pacific is more important now than it has ever been. I cannot express how excited I am about assuming responsibility today and becoming a member of the USARPAC team. I am eager to get to work, get to know the organization better, continue relationships with our partners throughout the Pacific, our sister services and our local community.”

