Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, gives his remarks at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak assumed responsibility of USARPAC from Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, who held the position since Nov. 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Keith Gill, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6271738
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-GA561-078
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
USARPAC holds change of responsibility
