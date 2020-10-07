Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, pass USARPAC’s unit colors to Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, USARPAC command general, at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The passing of colors signifies the transfer of responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, incoming USARPAC command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Keith Gill, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 22:53 Photo ID: 6271737 VIRIN: 200710-A-GA561-049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.97 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC's change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Keith Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.