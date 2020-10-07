Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC’s change of responsibility [Image 3 of 6]

    USARPAC’s change of responsibility

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, incoming U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, gives his remarks at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Brzak was former Command Sergeant Major for G3/5/7 Operations, Plans and Training for the Headquarters of the Department of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

    This work, USARPAC’s change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

