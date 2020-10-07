Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, incoming U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, gives his remarks at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony July 10, 2020, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Brzak was former Command Sergeant Major for G3/5/7 Operations, Plans and Training for the Headquarters of the Department of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson, U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 22:53 Photo ID: 6271739 VIRIN: 200710-A-NV268-059 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.37 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC’s change of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.