Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd MDG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    2nd MDG welcomes new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Erich W. Schroeder, incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 10, 2020. Schroeder received his commission in 1989 through the United States Air Force Academy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 18:59
    Photo ID: 6271595
    VIRIN: 200710-F-NP461-1016
    Resolution: 4023x2263
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MDG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd MDG welcomes new commander
    2nd MDG welcomes new commander
    2nd MDG welcomes new commander
    2nd MDG welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd MDG welcomes new commander

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd Medical Group
    2nd MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT