2nd MDG welcomes new commander

Col. Erich W. Schroeder, incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 10, 2020. Schroeder received his commission in 1989 through the United States Air Force Academy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

