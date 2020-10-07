2nd MDG welcomes new commander

Col. Erich W. Schroeder, right, incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael A. Miller, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 10, 2020. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

