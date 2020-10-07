Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MDG welcomes new commander

    Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | Col. Christopher Hudson, right, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, relinquishes the...... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 2nd Medical Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale, July 10, 2020.

    With their masks donned, audience members watched as Col. Erich W. Schroeder assumed command of the 2nd MDG from Col. Christopher Hudson. Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the 2nd MDG guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming.

    “To the 2nd MDG, thank you very much for your continued service and sacrifice,” Schroeder said. “It’s obvious from our brief time here that your dedicated exceptional performance continues to keep the spirit sharp by increasing the health and safety of our Airmen. Our mission has become even more important given these uncertain times of COVID-19, and you make the work happen. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed to the 2nd Bomb Wing and mission partners.”

    In his final remarks, Hudson thanked and praised the 2nd MDG Airmen for their continued hard work and dedication to the mission during his time in command.

    “I had the distinct pleasure of being a part of two dream teams, not only in the wing and group leadership, but also the amazing team of the 2nd MDG,” Hudson said. “For this group, it was about collaborating, finding solutions and working together to do what was right for the patients and the mission. The 2nd MDG will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to say thanks to each and every one of you. Mighty deuce medics, second to none.”

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 19:00
    Story ID: 373739
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, 2nd MDG welcomes new commander, by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

