Col. Christopher Hudson, right, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Michael A. Miller, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 10, 2020. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6271596
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-NP461-1014
|Resolution:
|5081x2858
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MDG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd MDG welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT